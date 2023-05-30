  • Sloane Stephens celebrates her first-round win over Karolina Pliskova during Day 2 of the French Open in Paris on Monday. | AFP-JIJI
Paris – Racist behavior directed at athletes is getting worse and even software designed to protect them from it has little impact, world No. 30 Sloane Stephens said on Monday.

The American, speaking after her straight-sets victory over Karolina Pliskova in the French Open first round, said she had had to endure it her whole tennis career.

“Yes, it’s obviously been a problem my entire career,” said Stephens, who is Black. “It has never stopped. If anything, it’s only gotten worse.”

