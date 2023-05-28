  • Nadeshiko Japan defender Saki Kumagai will leave Bayern following her 12th season in Europe. | REUTERS
    Nadeshiko Japan defender Saki Kumagai will leave Bayern following her 12th season in Europe. | REUTERS

  • Kyodo

Nadeshiko Japan captain Saki Kumagai has announced she will depart Bayern Munich in the German women’s top flight at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old defensive stalwart is set to appear in Bayern’s final league game of the season at home to Potsdam on Sunday.

“I was really happy to play alongside the best friends I met at this club,” Kumagai wrote on her Instagram account.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW