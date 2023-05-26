Takumi Oshiro hit a game-tying two-run homer as the Yomiuri Giants overcame an early deficit to beat the DeNA BayStars 5-4 in the Central League on Thursday. The Giants won the last two games of their three-game series.

Trailing 3-1 at Tokyo Dome, Oshiro, a reserve catcher on Japan’s World Baseball Classic championship team, blasted his seventh home run of the season off BayStars starter Katsuki Azuma (4-2) to tie it in the fifth.

New Giants import Lewis Brinson went 3-for-4 and singled to open the bottom of the sixth, sparking a two-run inning in which Naoki Yoshikawa broke the tie with a single and scored on a Hayato Sakamoto double.