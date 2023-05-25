  • Vissel's Andres Iniesta speaks during a news conference in Kobe on Thursday. The former Spain great will play his final home game for the club on July 1. | AFP-JIJI
Kobe – Former Spain and Barcelona great Andres Iniesta will leave J. League side Vissel Kobe during the current season, he announced on Thursday.

The 39-year-old midfielder will play his final home game for Kobe on July 1 against Consadole Sapporo at Noevir Stadium.

