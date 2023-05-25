Shohei Ohtani launched his 12th home run of the season for the Los Angeles Angels in a 7-3 victory over a Boston Red Sox team that featured his Samurai Japan teammate Masataka Yoshida on Wednesday.

The two-way star gave the Halos a 5-0 lead with his solo shot to the opposite field in the bottom of the third inning at Angel Stadium.

The high fly ball was one of two home runs surrendered by Boston starter James Paxton (1-1), who also gave up a three-run shot to rookie shortstop Zach Neto in the second.