Rank-and-file wrestler Asanoyama pulled off a brilliant comeback win Wednesday to remain tied with yokozuna Terunofuji for the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament lead with a 10-1 record.

The 29-year-old Asanoyama, a No. 14 maegashira and former ozeki, worked his way out of serious jeopardy on the 11th of 15 days at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan while Terunofuji finished the day’s bouts with an easy win over sekiwake Hoshoryu (7-4).

Competing in the top flight for the first time since May 2021 due to a lengthy suspension for violating coronavirus rules, Asanoyama handed fellow title challenger and No. 6 maegashira Meisei his third loss.