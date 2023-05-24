Hooker Shota Horie and fly-half Rikiya Matsuda are among 36 players called up to Japan’s training camp beginning June 12 ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France, the Japan Rugby Football Union said Wednesday.

“As we approach the 100 days-to-go mark for France 2023, I am happy to announce the Brave Blossoms and national team wider training squads,” head coach Jamie Joseph said. Horie missed last autumn’s national team activities, while Matsuda had been sidelined with a knee injury.

The Brave Blossoms are scheduled to train in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, until the end of June and in the city of Miyazaki for a month from July 3 for the World Cup that kicks off on Sept. 8.