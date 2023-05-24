Michael Block, the obscure club professional who stole the show at the PGA Championship, has received countless congratulatory messages since his remarkable achievement — but admitted that one soared higher than the rest.
Block has so many messages that he has not even been able to scroll to the bottom of a seemingly never-ending feed, but did reveal that one from earlier on Tuesday came from six-time NBA champion and avid golfer Michael Jordan.
“I mean, getting a text from Michael Jordan today, that’s — I’m a big Jordan guy my whole life,” Block told reporters ahead of this week’s PGA Tour event in Fort Worth, Texas, where he is competing on a sponsor’s exemption at Colonial Country Club. “I was a little kid in Iowa saving 100 bucks for a pair of Jordans back in the day. Pretty darn cool, to say the least.
