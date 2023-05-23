  • The International Boxing Association has not been involved in the Olympic boxing tournament since its 2019 suspension by the IOC. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • Reuters

London – The International Boxing Association (IBA) has suspended federations from New Zealand, Germany, the Netherlands and Sweden for joining a “rogue” rival organization, it said on Monday.

A group including the United States and Britain announced the establishment of Swiss-registered World Boxing last month in a breakaway aimed at securing the troubled sport’s Olympic future.

Its interim executive board features representatives from Germany, Britain, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Sweden and the United States.

