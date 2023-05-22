Spain’s Alex Palou seized pole position for the 107th Indianapolis 500 with the fastest pole run ever for the storied race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday.

Palou, who will be the first Spaniard to start from pole, launched his final four-lap qualifying bid in the Fast Six pole position session with a lap at 235.131 mph (378.41 kph) and held on through a dicey fourth lap to average 234.217 mph (376.94 kph).

Palou, who was the third driver of the session, then could only watch nervously as three more drivers tried to bump him.