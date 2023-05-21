Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

The Mongolian-born grand champion continued to impress in his injury comeback at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, easily accounting for No. 5 maegashira Kotoshoho after the two other joint overnight leaders, No. 6 Meisei and No. 14 Asanoyama, suffered their first losses.

Kotoshoho (1-7) initially succeeded in keeping Terunofuji off his belt, but the yokozuna maintained his forward momentum to push out the rank-and-filer.