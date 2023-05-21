  • Terunofuji (right) grapples with Kotoshoho during their Day 8 bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | KYODO
    Terunofuji (right) grapples with Kotoshoho during their Day 8 bout at Ryogoku Kokugikan on Sunday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Lone yokozuna Terunofuji took the outright lead and became the first wrestler to clinch a winning record Sunday as he improved to a perfect 8-0 at the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament.

The Mongolian-born grand champion continued to impress in his injury comeback at Tokyo’s Ryogoku Kokugikan, easily accounting for No. 5 maegashira Kotoshoho after the two other joint overnight leaders, No. 6 Meisei and No. 14 Asanoyama, suffered their first losses.

Kotoshoho (1-7) initially succeeded in keeping Terunofuji off his belt, but the yokozuna maintained his forward momentum to push out the rank-and-filer.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW