Kasper Junker hit a brace as Nagoya Grampus came from behind to beat Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 in the J. League first division Saturday.

The Danish forward struck minutes before and after the break at Toyota Stadium as Grampus bounced back from its first defeat in 10 games in its last fixture, moving up to 26 points. It came at the expense of fellow in-form side Sanfrecce, which, ohaving played a game less, remained on 23 points.

Grampus is four points behind leader Vissel Kobe after it was held 1-1 away to struggling Kashiwa Reysol.