    Shohei Ohtani's sixth-inning solo home run for the Angels cuts their deficit against the Twins to 4-2 in Anaheim, California, on Saturday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

ANAHEIM, California – Shohei Ohtani belted his 11th home run of the year Saturday but his Los Angeles Angels could not climb out of an early hole in a 6-2 loss to the Minnesota Twins.

The Japanese two-way star launched a long ball to right-center field for a solo home run that made it 4-2 in the bottom of the sixth at Angel Stadium.

The Twins took control of the game by scoring three runs off starter Patrick Sandoval (3-3) in the first. Kyle Farmer led the way for Minnesota, driving in the opening run and going 3-for-5.

