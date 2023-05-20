Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown, who turned a starring role in the NFL into a long run as an actor and activist, died Thursday night at age 87, according to his wife, Monique.

Monique Brown announced her husband’s death on Instagram. She said he died peacefully.

“To the world, he was an activist, actor, and football star,” Monique Brown wrote. “To our family, he was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Our hearts are broken.”