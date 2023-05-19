  • Bryson DeChambeau lines up a putt on the ninth green during the first round of the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club, in Rochester, New York, on Thursday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
ROCHESTER, New York – Eric Cole, still chasing his first career win, charged to the top of the PGA Championship first-round leaderboard ahead of a pack of major winners before play was halted due to darkness, bringing the curtain down on a wild Thursday at Oak Hill.

Starting on the back nine, the PGA Tour rookie mixed six birdies with a bogey to reach five-under par with four holes to play. Former U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau holds the overnight clubhouse lead after carding a 4-under 66.

Lurking a shot further back at 3-under are a pair of Masters winners in world No. 2 Scottie Scheffler and Dustin Johnson, along with Canadian Corey Conners.

