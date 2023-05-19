Mercedes was hoping to introduce its upgraded Formula One car in Imola, Italy, this weekend, but the cancellation of that race means Lewis Hamilton and George Russell must now wait until next week in Monaco.

The package has been highly anticipated as evidence the former champion is back on track, but Monaco’s special characteristics could make that hard to assess until the race in Spain the weekend after.

A team spokesman confirmed on Thursday that the upgrades would be on the car around the tight and twisty streets of the Mediterranean principality.