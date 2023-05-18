Naoyuki Uwasawa struck out nine over the distance for his first shutout in five years as the Hokkaido Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Seibu Lions 3-0 on Wednesday.

Uwasawa (4-2) allowed four hits and two walks at Es Con Field Hokkaido outside Sapporo, for his fifth career shutout.

“I’m extremely happy today since my struggles have been going on and on,” Uwasawa said. “I wanted to give our relievers a break and go at least seven innings tonight. When I got to the mound, and heard the fans’ cheers, that gave me extra strength.”