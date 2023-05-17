Inter Milan reached its first Champions League final in 13 years as Lautaro Martinez’s sole goal of the match gave the side a 3-0 aggregate win against cross-town rival AC Milan on Tuesday.

Inter will undoubtedly be the underdog against either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Istanbul on June 10, but the way it managed both legs of this all-Milan tie suggests the Italian side will be hard to beat.

The key moment of the night at the San Siro came when Argentinian Martinez exchanged passes with substitute Romelu Lukaku and drilled a shot from inside the penalty area that Milan keeper Mike Maignan allowed in at his near post.