Former volleyball player Tadayoshi Yokota, who won a gold medal at the 1972 Munich Olympics, died on May 9, the Japan Volleyball Association said in a statement on Wednesday. He was 75.

From the city of Mitoyo in Kagawa Prefecture, Yokota was selected for the Japanese men’s national team at the age of 19 while he was a student at Chuo University, known for its strong volleyball team.

The Japanese team including Yokota won silver in the 1968 Mexico City Olympics. Two years later, he joined what is now major Japanese electronics group Panasonic Holdings Corp. to play for its volleyball team.