The San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday were awarded the top pick in next month’s NBA draft, leaving them in pole position to land French prodigy Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio, which finished the regular season bottom of the Western Conference with a 22-60 record, was drawn first in the NBA’s lottery to determine who gets the coveted top pick in New York on June 22.

Barring a monumental surprise, the 19-year-old Wembanyama is widely expected to be the No.1 selection in the draft, which sees the cream of basketball’s rookie talent up for grabs.