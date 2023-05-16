Paris – France on Monday withdrew as host of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup over concerns for the financial viability of the tournament.
The 17th staging of the World Cup for the 13-a-side code was scheduled for October and November 2025.
France, which this year will host rugby union’s World Cup, had previously hosted the 1954 and 1972 league editions, and co-hosted in both 2000 and 2013.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.