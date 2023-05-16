France on Monday withdrew as host of the 2025 Rugby League World Cup over concerns for the financial viability of the tournament.

The 17th staging of the World Cup for the 13-a-side code was scheduled for October and November 2025.

France, which this year will host rugby union’s World Cup, had previously hosted the 1954 and 1972 league editions, and co-hosted in both 2000 and 2013.