  • Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Grigor Dimitrov during the Italian Open in Rome on Sunday. | REUTERS
  • AFP-JIJI

Rome – Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open after winning a battle with Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, while blistering Iga Swiatek thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 on Sunday.

Djokovic, a six-time champion in Rome, initially looked like he was in better form than in his sluggish tournament opener against Tomas Etcheverry but again had a fight on his hands against the former world No. 3.

“I think I’m getting close to the desired level,” Djokovic said. “You can always play better, but today I had a really good quality opponent and I think I delivered.”

