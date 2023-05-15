Novak Djokovic reached the last 16 of the Italian Open after winning a battle with Grigor Dimitrov 6-3, 4-6, 6-1, while blistering Iga Swiatek thrashed Lesia Tsurenko 6-2, 6-0 on Sunday.

Djokovic, a six-time champion in Rome, initially looked like he was in better form than in his sluggish tournament opener against Tomas Etcheverry but again had a fight on his hands against the former world No. 3.

“I think I’m getting close to the desired level,” Djokovic said. “You can always play better, but today I had a really good quality opponent and I think I delivered.”