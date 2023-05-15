  • Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (center) is the second Japanese player to be voted as the top player of the year in the Scottish Premiership. | REUTERS
    Celtic's Kyogo Furuhashi (center) is the second Japanese player to be voted as the top player of the year in the Scottish Premiership. | REUTERS

  • KYODO

Celtic forward Kyogo Furuhashi was named Scottish Premiership Player of the Year on Sunday after helping the club earn its second straight title.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 24 goals so far this season, was selected for the award by the Professional Footballers’ Association Scotland and becomes only the second Japanese player to win since former Celtic fan-favorite Shunsuke Nakamura in 2007.

“I couldn’t be happier,” Furuhashi said. “The award is for everyone associated with this club, and I really have nothing but gratitude for them.”

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW