Barcelona claimed its 27th La Liga title and its first in four years after two first-half goals from Robert Lewandowski sparked a comfortable 4-2 victory over Espanyol on Sunday.

Barca moved to 85 points from 34 matches and extended its lead at the summit to an unassailable 14 points over second-placed Real Madrid.

There was little time for jubilation, however, as the visitors had to quickly rush off the pitch after the match as several Espanyol fans invaded the field as Barca started to celebrate the title.