  • Sixers center Joel Embiid (right) blocks a shot by Celtics guard Jaylen Brown during Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinal in Boston on Tuesday. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
  • AFP-Jiji

The Philadelphia 76ers moved to within one win of a series victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA playoffs on Tuesday as the Denver Nuggets thrashed the Phoenix Suns to edge closer to a place in the conference finals.

A towering performance in Boston from league MVP Joel Embiid helped the Sixers power to a 115-103 Game 5 victory over the Celtics to stun the home fans into silence.

The result gives the Sixers a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series, meaning they will advance to the Eastern Conference finals with a win in Game 6 back in Philadelphia on Thursday.

