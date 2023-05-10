  • Shohei Ohtani leads the American League with 66 strikeouts this season. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
Since Shohei Ohtani made his major league debut in 2018, the comparisons to Babe Ruth have been unrelenting.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Angels two-way player passed The Babe — at least in the eyes of Major League Baseball.

Ohtani’s strikeout of Houston’s Jeremy Pena in the second inning in Anaheim, California, was the Japanese star’s 502nd career whiff on the mound. With Ruth’s career strikeout total at 501 — according to MLB’s official statistics — Ohtani now is the all-time leader in strikeouts by a player with at least 100 career home runs.

