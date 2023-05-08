Rugby’s governing body is set to promote Japan’s national men’s team to its Tier 1 group of nations alongside the powerhouses of the sport, sources familiar with the matter said Sunday.

With the move, expected at a World Rugby board meeting in the coming weeks, the Brave Blossoms will join the 10 current Tier 1 teams and be part of the new “High Performance Union” framework.

As the first Asian nation to rise to the top level of the sport, Japan has a chance to boost its presence in international rugby.