Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the starting grid with a masterful display of tyre management on Sunday to extend his Formula One championship lead over Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez.

Red Bull’s fourth one-two finish in five races dealt a blow to Mexican Perez’s hopes of wresting the overall lead from the double world champion in Miami after securing pole position on Saturday.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished a distant third, for the fourth time this season, after starting on the front row.