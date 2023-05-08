  • Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen races during the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI
    Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen races during the 2023 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Miami – Max Verstappen won the Miami Grand Prix from ninth on the starting grid with a masterful display of tyre management on Sunday to extend his Formula One championship lead over Red Bull team mate Sergio Perez.

Red Bull’s fourth one-two finish in five races dealt a blow to Mexican Perez’s hopes of wresting the overall lead from the double world champion in Miami after securing pole position on Saturday.

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso finished a distant third, for the fourth time this season, after starting on the front row.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW