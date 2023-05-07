Yuri Yoshida managed a 1-over 73 in Sunday’s rain-hit final round of the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup to win Japan’s first women’s golf major of the year.

The 23-year-old Yoshida finished at 1-over 289, three strokes clear of South Korean runner-up Shin Ji Yai, at Ibaraki Golf Club in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Her first major title and third win on the tour earned ¥24 million ($178,000) and a three-year tour exemption after she held on to her overnight lead with three birdies and four bogeys.