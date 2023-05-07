  • Yuri Yoshida earned ¥24 million ($178,000) for winning the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, Japan's first major of the season. | KYODO
    Yuri Yoshida earned ¥24 million ($178,000) for winning the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup, Japan's first major of the season. | KYODO

TSUKUBAMIRAI, Ibaraki Pref. – Yuri Yoshida managed a 1-over 73 in Sunday’s rain-hit final round of the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup to win Japan’s first women’s golf major of the year.

The 23-year-old Yoshida finished at 1-over 289, three strokes clear of South Korean runner-up Shin Ji Yai, at Ibaraki Golf Club in Ibaraki Prefecture.

Her first major title and third win on the tour earned ¥24 million ($178,000) and a three-year tour exemption after she held on to her overnight lead with three birdies and four bogeys.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW