TSUKUBAMIRAI, Ibaraki Pref. – Yuri Yoshida managed a 1-over 73 in Sunday’s rain-hit final round of the World Ladies Championship Salonpas Cup to win Japan’s first women’s golf major of the year.
The 23-year-old Yoshida finished at 1-over 289, three strokes clear of South Korean runner-up Shin Ji Yai, at Ibaraki Golf Club in Ibaraki Prefecture.
Her first major title and third win on the tour earned ¥24 million ($178,000) and a three-year tour exemption after she held on to her overnight lead with three birdies and four bogeys.
