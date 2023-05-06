Urawa Reds claimed the club’s third Asian Champions League title on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal at Saitama Stadium, further cementing its status as Japan’s most successful club in continental competition.

An Al Hilal own goal by Peruvian winger Andre Carrillo was enough to give the host a 2-1 aggregate victory, giving Urawa its second win in three ACL final encounters between the two clubs.

Surrounded by over 53,000 supporters decked in red — as well as a sea of flags held aloft by strong northerly winds — Urawa spent much of the first half on the back foot, seeking to protect the net as well as the 1-1 draw the team earned one week ago from the first leg in Riyadh.