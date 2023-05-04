  • Ichinojo won his only top-division title at the Nagoya Grand Sumo Tournament in July 2022. | KYODO
The Japan Sumo Association on Thursday announced former sekiwake Ichinojo’s retirement after his long struggle with lower back pain.

The Mongolia-born 30-year-old, who won his only top-division championship last July, had his name back in the makuuchi division in the recently released rankings for the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament, which begins May 14.

The JSA suspended Ichinojo from this year’s New Year tournament after he was found to have breached coronavirus-related rules in November 2020 and August 2021.

