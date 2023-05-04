Lionel Messi’s future with Paris Saint-Germain was plunged into doubt on Wednesday, after the club suspended him for traveling to Saudi Arabia without permission.

A source with knowledge of the disciplinary procedure told AFP the 35-year-old Messi, who captained Argentina team to the World Cup, would be sidelined for “several days,” while various French outlets reported that he would be suspended for two weeks. Messi’s contract with the club runs out at the end of the season.

“He cannot train, cannot play and will not be paid while disciplinary measures are in place,” the source added.