Table tennis player Kasumi Ishikawa, a winner of three Olympic women’s team medals and a five-time national singles champion, announced her retirement on Monday.
The 30-year-old left-hander was part of the team that won silver at the London Games in 2012, Japan’s first Olympic table tennis medal, before claiming bronze in the same event four years later in Rio de Janeiro and silver again in Tokyo in 2021.
“I feel I’ve given everything I have and have decided to retire,” Ishikawa wrote on Instagram.
