  • Kasumi Ishikawa (center) poses with teammates Miu Hirano (left) and Mima Mito after earning the silver medal in the women's team table tennis competition during the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021. | KYODO
    Kasumi Ishikawa (center) poses with teammates Miu Hirano (left) and Mima Mito after earning the silver medal in the women's team table tennis competition during the Tokyo Olympics in August 2021. | KYODO

  • KYODO

Table tennis player Kasumi Ishikawa, a winner of three Olympic women’s team medals and a five-time national singles champion, announced her retirement on Monday.

The 30-year-old left-hander was part of the team that won silver at the London Games in 2012, Japan’s first Olympic table tennis medal, before claiming bronze in the same event four years later in Rio de Janeiro and silver again in Tokyo in 2021.

“I feel I’ve given everything I have and have decided to retire,” Ishikawa wrote on Instagram.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW