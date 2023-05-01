  • Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases after hitting his seventh home run of the season on Sunday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS
MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin – Shohei Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season and his first in four games as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday.

The two-way star ripped Colin Rea’s first-pitch cutter high over the center-field wall for a solo run in the third inning at American Family Field, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead as he record a hit for the fifth straight game in a 1-for-3 outing.

Masataka Yoshida also went 1-for-3 for the Boston Red Sox in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians, extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the second inning.

