Yuto Akihiro, at first glance, looks like an athlete more prone to slam dunks than home runs.

Akihiro, who is listed as an infielder but has been patrolling left field for the Yomiuri Giants, is a towering figure at 200 cm. He looked even taller standing next to Giants slugger Sho Nakata, who might as well have been next to Tokyo Tower, during the postgame hero interview after the club’s 4-3 victory over the Hiroshima Carp on Saturday night at Tokyo Dome.

When it was time to take photos, Nakata had the younger player bend down to his level to make things more even.