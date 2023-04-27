  • Urawa's Alex Schalk (left) and Miki Yamane vie for the ball during their match on April 5. Urawa will compete against Al Hilal in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday. | KYODO
    Urawa's Alex Schalk (left) and Miki Yamane vie for the ball during their match on April 5. Urawa will compete against Al Hilal in the first leg of the Asian Champions League final on Saturday. | KYODO

Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Urawa Red Diamonds finally meet in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday — almost nine months after the Japanese side booked its place in the two-legged showdown.

The winter World Cup in Qatar and travel complications caused by COVID-19 mean Asian soccer has yet to crown its 2022 champion more than a year after the competition began.

The wait will soon be over, with defending champion and Club World Cup finalist Al Hilal hosting two-time winner Urawa in the first leg in Riyadh, before the title is decided in Saitama a week later.

