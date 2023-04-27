Al Hilal of Saudi Arabia and Urawa Red Diamonds finally meet in the Asian Champions League final on Saturday — almost nine months after the Japanese side booked its place in the two-legged showdown.

The winter World Cup in Qatar and travel complications caused by COVID-19 mean Asian soccer has yet to crown its 2022 champion more than a year after the competition began.

The wait will soon be over, with defending champion and Club World Cup finalist Al Hilal hosting two-time winner Urawa in the first leg in Riyadh, before the title is decided in Saitama a week later.