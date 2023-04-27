Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as the Miami Heat staged yet another stunning comeback to send the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks crashing out of the NBA playoffs in overtime on Wednesday.

Butler, who scored 56 points in a dazzling Game 4 win on Monday, conjured another virtuoso display as No. 8 seed Miami completed a 4-1 series triumph with a 128-126 victory.

It is only the sixth time in NBA history that a No. 8 seed has eliminated the No.1 seeds from the playoffs.