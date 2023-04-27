Toronto – Yusei Kikuchi continued his impressive start to the season season for the Toronto Blue Jays by striking out eight over 5⅔ innings of four-hit baseball in an 8-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old southpaw racked up his fourth straight win after combining with three relievers on the shutout, helping Toronto sweep the three-game series against the visiting White Sox.
Kikuchi (4-0) threw 60 of his 89 pitches for strikes and issued just one walk. All four hits he allowed were singles.
