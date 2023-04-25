South Africa captain Siya Kolisi could miss the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France after injuring his knee in a United Rugby Championship match against Munster at the weekend.

A South African Rugby Union insider said on Monday that the 31-year-old World Cup-winning skipper had seen specialists and is set to meet another on Tuesday.

“Should surgery be recommended and Siya agrees, he will almost certainly not be able to play again this year,” the source said.