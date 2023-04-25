Top Indian wrestlers, including Olympians and Commonwealth Games champions, were on the streets of New Delhi on Monday to demand the arrest of the sport’s former federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation.

The wrestlers, both men and women, mounted protests in January demanding an investigation into then-Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The Indian Olympic Association formed a panel to investigate, but the athletes say there has been insufficient action since then.