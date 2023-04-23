Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney cried tears of joy as they watched Wrexham, the club the duo bought in 2020, reach the English Football League for the first time in 15 years on Saturday.

Reynolds and McElhenney were joined in their box at Racecourse Ground by fellow actor Paul Rudd to watch a 3-1 win over Boreham Wood that secured the Welsh side’s passage to the fourth tier of the English soccer pyramid.

“I think we can hear what it feels to the town. It’s a moment of catharsis for them and celebration. For us to be welcomed into their community and be welcomed to this experience, has been the honour of my life,” said McElhenney, most famous for his role in the comedy series “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”