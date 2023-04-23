U.S. gymnastics star Simone Biles and NFL Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens announced their marriage on Saturday with photos of their special day posted on social media.

It’s a happy ending for Biles, the 2016 Rio Olympic all-around champion and a five-time world all-around champion, and Owens, who signed for the Texans in 2019.

The couple announced their engagement in February of last year, and among the pictures posted was one with them in front of a minister.