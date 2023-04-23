  • Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since his December 2013 skiing accident. | REUTERS
    Seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher has not been seen in public since his December 2013 skiing accident. | REUTERS

  • Reuters, AFP-Jiji

The publishers of a German magazine that ran an “interview” with Michael Schumacher generated by artificial intelligence have sacked the editor and apologized to the Formula One great’s family.

Seven-time world champion Schumacher, now 54, has not been seen in public since he suffered a serious brain injury in a skiing accident on a family holiday in the French Alps in December 2013.

His family said that it was planning legal action against weekly magazine Die Aktuelle, owned by the Essen-based Funke media group.

