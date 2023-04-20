Manchester City cruised into the Champions League semifinals after a 1-1 draw with Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday secured a 4-1 aggregate win that moved the Premier League giant a step closer to an elusive first title in the competition.

City forward Erling Haaland missed a first-half penalty but made amends in the 57th minute, drilling in his 48th goal in all competitions this season to secure the overall victory. Bayern’s Joshua Kimmich evened the score of the match with a penalty in the 83rd minute.

City has played 15 straight games without a loss in all competitions and Pep Guardiola’s team, which lost in the 2021 final, will face defending champion Real Madrid in the semifinals.