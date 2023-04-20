Tiger Woods had another surgery on his lower right leg, which was severely injured in his 2021 car accident, he announced on Wednesday.

A post on the 15-time major champion’s official Twitter feed said he underwent a “subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.” The subtalar joint is located just below the ankle joint, and a fusion can relieve pain.

No timetable was given for Woods’ return, although the statement called the surgery, performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine in New York City, a success.