Sacramento’s Mike Brown was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the first unanimous winner of the award after guiding the Kings back to the playoffs.
Brown also won the award in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, guiding the team to 66 wins in a year LeBron James was named the league’s MVP.
He was sacked by the Cavs one year later, eventually landing briefly with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.