    Mike Brown received 100 out of 100 first-place votes in the balloting for the NBA Coach of the Year Award. | USA TODAY / VIA REUTERS

  • AFP-JIJI

Sacramento’s Mike Brown was named the NBA Coach of the Year on Wednesday, becoming the first unanimous winner of the award after guiding the Kings back to the playoffs.

Brown also won the award in 2009 with the Cleveland Cavaliers, guiding the team to 66 wins in a year LeBron James was named the league’s MVP.

He was sacked by the Cavs one year later, eventually landing briefly with the Los Angeles Lakers.

