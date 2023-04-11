  • Tazuni, the official mascot of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, poses for photos with junior youth players at a volunteer event in Melbourne on Nov. 9. | REUTERS
Sydney – FIFA has predicted the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand will be a “watershed” moment that propels the game to another level, with a target of eventually rivaling the men’s version.

Women’s soccer is already enjoying a surge in popularity in some countries, and the tournament looks set to spark further global interest.

With 100 days till kick-off, FIFA’s Chief Women’s Football Officer Sarai Bareman told NewsCorp Australia in comments published Tuesday that more than 2 billion viewers were expected to tune in — double the previous tournament in France, won by the United States.

