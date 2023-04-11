Kenta Maeda had his longest outing since his September 2021 elbow surgery but took his second loss of the season as the Minnesota Twins fell to the Chicago White Sox 4-3 Monday.

San Diego Padres pitcher Yu Darvish also had a bad day on the mound, while Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani went hitless in three at-bats in their teams’ losses.

Maeda (0-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings while striking out three and walking none at Target Field in Minneapolis.