Yokohama – Marcos Junior, Anderson Lopes and Elber did all the damage Saturday as Yokohama F. Marinos overwhelmed Yokohama FC 5-0 in the J. League’s first division.
With midfielder Kota Mizunuma providing one good ball after another, the three Brazilians carved up the Yokohama FC defense in the second half at a rainy Nissan Stadium.
Marcos Junior opened the scoring in the 47th minute with his season’s first goal, before braces from his compatriots turned the derby match into a rout.
Unable to view this article?
This could be due to a conflict with your ad-blocking or security software.
Please add japantimes.co.jp and piano.io to your list of allowed sites.
If this does not resolve the issue or you are unable to add the domains to your allowlist, please see this FAQ.
We humbly apologize for the inconvenience.
In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.