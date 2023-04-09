  • Yokohama F. Marinos players salute the home fans after their win over Yokohama FC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO
    Yokohama F. Marinos players salute the home fans after their win over Yokohama FC at Nissan Stadium on Saturday. | KYODO

  • Kyodo

Yokohama – Marcos Junior, Anderson Lopes and Elber did all the damage Saturday as Yokohama F. Marinos overwhelmed Yokohama FC 5-0 in the J. League’s first division.

With midfielder Kota Mizunuma providing one good ball after another, the three Brazilians carved up the Yokohama FC defense in the second half at a rainy Nissan Stadium.

Marcos Junior opened the scoring in the 47th minute with his season’s first goal, before braces from his compatriots turned the derby match into a rout.

KEYWORDS

In a time of both misinformation and too much information, quality journalism is more crucial than ever.
By subscribing, you can help us get the story right.

SUBSCRIBE NOW