Shohei Ohtani pitched six solid innings and Logan O’Hoppe homered as the Los Angeles Angels defeated the host Seattle Mariners 4-3 Wednesday afternoon, taking two of three games in the series between the American League West rivals.

Ohtani (1-0) allowed one run on three hits, with four walks and eight strikeouts.

The Mariners’ Chris Flexen (0-1), making his first start for the injured Robbie Ray, nearly matched Ohtani. Flexen allowed two runs on two hits in five innings, with two walks and four strikeouts.